Signaturefd LLC Has $574,000 Position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 307,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 50,375 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,830,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 236,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 8,009,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,655,000 after buying an additional 2,317,484 shares during the period. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.02.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.09. 564,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,065,767. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. Infosys Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.