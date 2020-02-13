Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNE. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Sony during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 9.6% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 22.6% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sony during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 6.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,322 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNE. ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Gabelli started coverage on Sony in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

SNE stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $69.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,189. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

