Signaturefd LLC Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EMR traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,529,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average of $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

