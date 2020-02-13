Signaturefd LLC Sells 17,000 Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.06% of G1 Therapeutics worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 95.3% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 535,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after buying an additional 261,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,505,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 390,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after buying an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 360,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 57,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.43.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

