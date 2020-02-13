Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SILC. TheStreet raised shares of Silicom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,085. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $270.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.87. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Silicom had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Silicom’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Silicom during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Silicom during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Silicom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

