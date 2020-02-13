Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Simon Property Group worth $151,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 250.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.67.

NYSE:SPG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,154. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $186.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.90 and its 200-day moving average is $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

