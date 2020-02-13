Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.74 million, a P/E ratio of 73.84 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $798,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,922,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,716,596.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after buying an additional 56,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 498,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 113,483 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 429,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 120,514 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.