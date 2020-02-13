SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Short Interest Up 19.5% in January

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 842,400 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 705,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

NASDAQ SKYW traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,898. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.57. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SkyWest will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 8.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 146.4% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 95.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

