Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 121,460 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $121.51. 13,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,400. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.96 and a 200-day moving average of $96.69. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from to in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $3,898,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,229.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,482 shares of company stock worth $22,755,771 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

