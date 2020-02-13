Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $142.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.96.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock opened at $123.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.69. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,482 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,771 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,020,412,000 after buying an additional 519,218 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,566,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.