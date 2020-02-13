Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells $57,250.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $57,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,449.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,260 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $57,539.60.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $57,450.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $51,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $52,150.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $50,150.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $53,875.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $55,925.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $56,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $58,025.00.

NYSE:WORK opened at $25.81 on Thursday. Slack has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WORK. Stephens started coverage on Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Slack by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

