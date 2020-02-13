Slater & Gordon (ASX:SGH) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Slater & Gordon Limited (ASX:SGH) traded down 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$1.02 ($0.72) and last traded at A$1.02 ($0.72), 34,479 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 23,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.04 ($0.74).

The firm has a market cap of $139.81 million and a PE ratio of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.53, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.11.

Slater & Gordon Company Profile (ASX:SGH)

Slater and Gordon Limited, a law firm, operates legal practices in Australia. It primarily offers legal services in consumer law-personal Injury law and general law. The company provides legal services in a range of areas, such as workers compensation, motor vehicle accidents, public liability, asbestos, superannuation and disability insurance, medical law, commercial litigation, and employment law.

