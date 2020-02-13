SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.95

Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 90786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

In related news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth $94,453,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in SLM in the third quarter worth $31,954,000. Boston Partners increased its position in SLM by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,663,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,234,000 after buying an additional 1,678,573 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in SLM by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,276,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after buying an additional 1,654,621 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,914,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $195,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

About SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

