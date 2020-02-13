Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Price Up 7%

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $31.63, approximately 17,179 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 282,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

SGH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital cut Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smart Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $764.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Smart Global in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Smart Global by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Smart Global in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Smart Global by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

