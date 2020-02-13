Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Price Up 7%

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $31.63, approximately 17,179 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 282,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.
SGH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital cut Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smart Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.
The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $764.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Smart Global in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Smart Global by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Smart Global in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Smart Global by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Smart Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.
