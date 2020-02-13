SmartCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $15,783.00 (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One SmartCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. SmartCoin has a market cap of $15,783.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded 56.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.90 or 0.00790761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000350 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000748 BTC.

SmartCoin Profile

SmartCoin (CRYPTO:SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,699,174 coins. The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC

SmartCoin Coin Trading

SmartCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.