Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $484,300.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $484,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,818.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kara Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $424,000.00.

SMAR opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.25 and a beta of 1.93.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, First Analysis began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

