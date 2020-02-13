SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Short Interest Update

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,690,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 31,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,363,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 47.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:SDC traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 143,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,427,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SDC shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SmileDirectClub to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

