Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives $171.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $726,910.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,990 shares of company stock worth $8,775,927 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 8.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNA opened at $157.00 on Monday. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $143.12 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.88.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

