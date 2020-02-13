SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Receives “Buy” Rating from HSBC

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HSBC in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SFTBY. Jefferies Financial Group cut SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SoftBank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of SoftBank Group stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. SoftBank Group has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $28.04.

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

