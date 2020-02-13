Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Update

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ SNGX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 193.39% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Soligenix will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Soligenix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
About Soligenix
Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.
