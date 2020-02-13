Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Update

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ SNGX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 193.39% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Soligenix will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 76,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of Soligenix worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Soligenix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

