Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Unlikely to Impact Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Share Price

Media coverage about Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Barrick Gold earned a news sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ABX stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,646,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$15.72 and a twelve month high of C$26.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion and a PE ratio of 28.29.

ABX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Accountability Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight Capital raised Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.41.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

