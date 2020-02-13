Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 648 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $326.02. 16,495,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,690,398. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.38 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,424.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

