Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Invests $89.67 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,288,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,666,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,496 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,873 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,551 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,336,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $37.74. 21,762,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,314,246. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

