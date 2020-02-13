Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 1,228,398 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,674,652 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,228,398 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 2.8% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.06% of Comcast worth $120,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its position in Comcast by 9,382.4% in the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 37,740 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 37,342 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 23,637,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,251,771. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $203.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

