Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Trims Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,853,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474,928 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up 4.5% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.40% of Capital One Financial worth $190,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.9% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,650,000 after buying an additional 53,186 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 807,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,424,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 3,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $357,886.54. Also, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $596,603.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,176,673. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.77.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.80. 1,767,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,104. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.45 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.41. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

