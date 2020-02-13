SounDAC Price Hits $0.0141 on Top Exchanges (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One SounDAC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. SounDAC has a total market cap of $205,555.00 and $212,421.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SounDAC has traded up 239.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00051751 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003020 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000582 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SounDAC

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io . The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html . SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

