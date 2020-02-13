South Beach Spirits (OTCMKTS:SBES) Trading Down 2.1%

South Beach Spirits Inc (OTCMKTS:SBES) shares were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 13,831,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 20,094,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.

About South Beach Spirits (OTCMKTS:SBES)

South Beach Spirits, Inc focuses on development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company was formerly known as CME Realty, Inc and changed its name to South Beach Spirits, Inc in September 2015. South Beach Spirits, Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

