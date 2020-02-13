SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 23,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
In other SPAR Group news, CFO James R. Segreto sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kori Belzer sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,484 shares of company stock worth $136,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPAR Group by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SGRP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,310. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.39. SPAR Group has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.
SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.44 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%.
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.
