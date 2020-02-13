SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 23,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other SPAR Group news, CFO James R. Segreto sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kori Belzer sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,484 shares of company stock worth $136,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPAR Group by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPAR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,310. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.39. SPAR Group has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.44 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.