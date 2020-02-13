SpareBank 1 Markets AS Boosts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target raised by SpareBank 1 Markets AS from to in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised FMC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.11.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $106.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.36. FMC has a 52 week low of $70.62 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FMC will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 398,069 shares of company stock valued at $39,814,850 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of FMC by 22.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,187 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,233,000 after purchasing an additional 785,130 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of FMC by 839.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 429,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,647,000 after purchasing an additional 383,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1,215.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 380,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

