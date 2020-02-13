SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Trading Down 0.1%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.55, approximately 104,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 416,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75.

