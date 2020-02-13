SpectraScience (OTCMKTS:SCIE) Shares Up 900%

Shares of SpectraScience Inc (OTCMKTS:SCIE) shot up 900% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 3,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 723,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

SpectraScience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCIE)

SpectraScience, Inc develops and markets a technology platform to instantly determine whether a tissue is normal, pre-cancerous, or cancerous without the need for a physical biopsy in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers WavSTAT3 optical biopsy system to determine whether a colon tissue is normal, pre-cancerous, or cancerous without physically removing tissue from the body; and WavSTAT4 optical biopsy system, a colon diagnostic product that operates by using UV laser light to optically illuminate and analyze tissue, enabling the physician to make an instant diagnosis during endoscopy when screening for cancer.

