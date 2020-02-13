Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.52

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.52 and last traded at $54.29, with a volume of 512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

SRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

