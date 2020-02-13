Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.20

Sportech plc (LON:SPO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.20 and traded as low as $30.86. Sportech shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 2,031 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sportech in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.18.

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, and racetracks in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

