SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Issues Earnings Results

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. SPX Flow’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. SPX Flow updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE FLOW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.74. 2,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. SPX Flow has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $49.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLOW. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on SPX Flow and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

