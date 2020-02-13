SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.97-4.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.692-4.852 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.93-0.99 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.64.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.13. 1,638,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,805. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 72 shares of company stock worth $4,373. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

