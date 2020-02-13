SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $65.13 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 72 shares of company stock valued at $4,373 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,320,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,380,000 after acquiring an additional 674,748 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,530,000 after acquiring an additional 642,179 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,142,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,883,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

