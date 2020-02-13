SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.58. 2,153,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $67.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 72 shares of company stock worth $4,373 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

