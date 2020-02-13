SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.97-4.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.64.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.13. 1,638,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,805. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.22.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 72 shares of company stock worth $4,373. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

