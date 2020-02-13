Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.21

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.21 and last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 154853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.45%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,977,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 51,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,603,959.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,370,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,832 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 869.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 435,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 390,874 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 17.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,945,000 after acquiring an additional 360,563 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,222,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 343.5% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 407,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 315,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

