Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.4% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 21.4% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 850 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.49. 2,350,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,159,297. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average of $89.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

