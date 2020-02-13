Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 415,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $36,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $90.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,365,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,159,297. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.19.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

