Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Increased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.4% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $209,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.4% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 850 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $89.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,551,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,172,637. The company has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.19.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

