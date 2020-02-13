Starvest (LON:SVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Starvest (LON:SVE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON SVE traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 5 ($0.07). The company had a trading volume of 509,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,031. The company has a current ratio of 51.94, a quick ratio of 51.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Starvest has a one year low of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 3.52 ($0.05). The company has a market cap of $2.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.22.

Get Starvest alerts:

About Starvest

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Starvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.