State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 353,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,687,000 after buying an additional 52,857 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,915,000 after buying an additional 55,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

NASDAQ ERIE traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $162.04. 1,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,322. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $270.23. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This is a boost from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 70.05%.

Several research firms have commented on ERIE. BidaskClub cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.