State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGO. TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

AGO traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $47.01. 12,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.99. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, CFO Cary D. Baetz bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $116,340.00. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $138,236.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,645 shares of company stock worth $3,033,411. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

