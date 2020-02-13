State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Five Below by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Five Below by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIVE traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.78. 35,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Five Below Inc has a 52-week low of $95.52 and a 52-week high of $148.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.94. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

