State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bruker were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Bruker during the third quarter valued at $4,630,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $4,741,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Bruker by 172.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 134,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 85,414 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in Bruker by 38.1% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 308,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bruker by 26.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after buying an additional 56,921 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 339,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,526. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $54.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

