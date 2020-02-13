State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in HD Supply by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 354,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 439.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 83,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 56,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.49. 291,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,410. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HDS. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

