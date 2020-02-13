State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,220 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,871,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,923,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,868,000 after buying an additional 628,776 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 2,225.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after buying an additional 1,095,185 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 12.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after buying an additional 57,404 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 9.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 464,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after buying an additional 41,340 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.34. 60,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.16.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $105,116.44. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,386 shares of company stock valued at $185,129 over the last 90 days. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Howard Weil lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.