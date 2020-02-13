State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,360 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 912.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 418,108 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 382.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 282,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 223,852 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 115,777 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,075,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 77,134 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $550,928.06.

NYSE:EV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.20. 27,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,927. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.42.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $433.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

EV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.